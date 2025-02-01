AIRLINK 196.51 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (2.43%)
Markets Print 2025-02-01

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 31, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                114,255.73
High:                     115,106.99
Low:                      113,692.87
Net Change:                  1049.33
Volume (000):                250,677
Value (000):              18,777,404
Makt Cap (000)         3,524,583,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,903.06
NET CH                    (+) 332.37
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,148.24
NET CH                    (+) 319.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 30,813.40
NET CH                    (+) 761.02
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,367.53
NET CH                      (-) 0.99
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,636.37
NET CH                     (-) 7.77
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,474.54
NET CH                     (+) 31.59
------------------------------------
As on:             31- January -2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

