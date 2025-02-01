KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 31, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,255.73 High: 115,106.99 Low: 113,692.87 Net Change: 1049.33 Volume (000): 250,677 Value (000): 18,777,404 Makt Cap (000) 3,524,583,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,903.06 NET CH (+) 332.37 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,148.24 NET CH (+) 319.39 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,813.40 NET CH (+) 761.02 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,367.53 NET CH (-) 0.99 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,636.37 NET CH (-) 7.77 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,474.54 NET CH (+) 31.59 ------------------------------------ As on: 31- January -2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025