KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 31, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 114,255.73
High: 115,106.99
Low: 113,692.87
Net Change: 1049.33
Volume (000): 250,677
Value (000): 18,777,404
Makt Cap (000) 3,524,583,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,903.06
NET CH (+) 332.37
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,148.24
NET CH (+) 319.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,813.40
NET CH (+) 761.02
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,367.53
NET CH (-) 0.99
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,636.37
NET CH (-) 7.77
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,474.54
NET CH (+) 31.59
------------------------------------
As on: 31- January -2025
====================================
