Arsenal sign England forward Kelly on loan from Man City

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 12:01pm
Women’s Super League side Arsenal signed Chloe Kelly on a loan deal until the end of the season on Thursday, a day after the English forward demanded a move away from Manchester City.

Kelly, who started just one WSL game for City this season, published a statement on X saying she wanted to move on and improve her chances of making the squad for England’s European Championship title defence in July.

The 27-year-old came up through Arsenal’s academy and played for the senior team between 2015-17.

Arteta impressed with Arsenal teenager Nwaneri after win at Girona

“Chloe is an exciting attacking player and will be a great addition to our squad as we approach the second half of the season,” Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers said. “She’s direct and explosive, with huge natural talent and ability. We’re all looking forward to working with Chloe as an Arsenal player in the coming months.”

Arsenal are fourth in the WSL standings with 24 points from 12 matches.

They next face City in a league match on Sunday, before playing the same opponents in a Women’s League Cup semi-final on Feb. 6.

