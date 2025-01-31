AIRLINK 195.65 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (1.99%)
BOP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.94%)
CNERGY 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
FCCL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.43%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
FLYNG 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
HUBC 130.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.69%)
KEL 4.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 45.01 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.63%)
OGDC 209.60 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.32%)
PACE 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
PAEL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
PIBTL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
PPL 181.25 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.51%)
PRL 39.92 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.15%)
PTC 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.57%)
SEARL 110.79 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (2.73%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.82%)
SYM 19.39 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.41%)
TELE 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 66.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
BR100 12,076 Increased By 145.4 (1.22%)
BR30 35,985 Increased By 325.6 (0.91%)
KSE100 114,860 Increased By 1653.9 (1.46%)
KSE30 36,095 Increased By 529.9 (1.49%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

SoftBank in talks to lead OpenAI funding round at $300 billion valuation, sources say

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 11:08am

SoftBank Group is in talks to lead a funding round of up to $40 billion in artificial intelligence developer OpenAI at a valuation of $300 billion, including the new funds, sources said, in what could be a record single funding round for a private company.

The funding comes as Chinese startup DeepSeek has launched an inexpensive AI model that has caught worldwide attention and challenged expectations of what it costs to develop and deploy AI.

Still, SoftBank has valued OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, at $260 billion going into the funding round, up from $150 billion a few months ago, the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss private matters, told Reuters.

The funding is expected to come in the form of convertible notes and, similar to OpenAI’s last funding round, is conditioned on OpenAI restructuring its business to remove control of the company by its non-profit arm.

Leading the funding round in OpenAI would mean a bold bet for SoftBank, the global tech investor and its CEO Masayoshi Son, whose group has about $30 billion in cash to deploy, according to filings.

OpenAI and SoftBank declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Thursday that OpenAI was in talks with SoftBank for an investment round to raise nearly $40 billion that would value the AI startup at up to $340 billion.

SoftBank could invest $15 billion to $25 billion directly into Microsoft-backed OpenAI, some of which may be used to pay for OpenAI’s commitment to Stargate, one of the sources added.

Stargate, a joint venture of Oracle, OpenAI and SoftBank, plans to invest up to $500 billion to help the U.S. stay ahead of China and other rivals in the global AI race.

SoftBank’s investment would be on top of the $15 billion it has already committed to Stargate, the person said, adding the talks are at an early stage.

In earnings calls this week, the CEOs of Microsoft and Meta Platforms defended their massive AI spending, saying it was crucial to staying competitive in the new field.

Microsoft has earmarked $80 billion for AI in its current fiscal year, while Meta has pledged as much as $65 billion.

Chinese state-linked accounts hyped DeepSeek AI launch ahead of US stock rout, Graphika says

DeepSeek has attracted attention in global AI circles after writing in a paper last month that the training of its model DeepSeek-V3 required less than $6 million worth of computing power from Nvidia H800 chips.

DeepSeek has used a common technique called model distillation to build on top of frontier AI models including those from OpenAI, and raised concerns among investors on whether labs such as OpenAI can maintain their edge to generate revenue while facing competition from lower-cost rivals.

Microsoft SoftBank Group OpenAI DeepSeek DeepSeek's AI Assistant DeepSeek R1 Nvidia H800 chips

Comments

200 characters

SoftBank in talks to lead OpenAI funding round at $300 billion valuation, sources say

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,750 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

Indigenous gas sale in RLNG areas: SNGPL urges PD to review policy of allowing third parties

Anti-PIA statement: Cabinet orders inquiry against ex-minister

CPPs, industrial consumers: PD directs Discos and KE to ink SLA

Dec: winter package leads to 1.5pc hike in power consumption

Jul-Dec FY25: FBR chairman explains what actually caused revenue shortfall

New dams to add 10 MAF of water to reserves in 4-5 years: Wapda chief

Read more stories