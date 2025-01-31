AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
Markets Print 2025-01-31

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (January 29, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 28-01-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,000        285        18,285        18,285          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,291        305        19,596        19,596          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

