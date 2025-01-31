Markets Print 2025-01-31
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (January 30, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.84 280.82 AED 75.99 76.50
EURO 289.84 292.90 SAR 74.28 74.75
GBP 346.38 349.94 INTERBANK 278.80 279.00
JPY 1.78 1.83
=========================================================================
