UN says UNRWA aid agency will continue work in all Palestinian territories

AFP Published 31 Jan, 2025 12:01am

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations said Thursday its humanitarian relief agency UNRWA would continue working in all Palestinian territories, including east Jerusalem, despite Israeli legislation coming into force that cuts ties with the organization.

Israel decided to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees following accusations some of its staff belong to Hamas.

“UNRWA clinics across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are open. Meanwhile, the humanitarian operations in Gaza continues, including with UNRWA work there,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres.

UNRWA has long been the lead agency in coordinating aid to Gaza.

Israel says UN Palestinian agency must leave Jerusalem by Jan. 30

A series of investigations found some “neutrality related issues” at UNRWA – but stressed Israel had not provided evidence that a significant number of its staff belonged to “terrorist” organizations.

“UNRWA will continue to deliver on its mandate… until they’re no longer able to do so,” Dujarric said.

However he clarified that no staff were present at the agency’s headquarters in east Jerusalem, which mainly deals with administration. Palestinian employees are however working from other locations, while foreign employees had to leave Israel.

“We had taken precautions,” Dujarric said. “All the equipment inside, files, computers, everything had been removed, our vehicles as well.”

