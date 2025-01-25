AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
World

Israel says UN Palestinian agency must leave Jerusalem by Jan. 30

AFP Published 25 Jan, 2025 10:59am

UNITED NATIONS: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees must end operations and leave all its premises in Jerusalem by January 30, Israel’s UN ambassador said Friday, affirming timelines set out in controversial Israeli legislation.

Defying international concern, Israeli lawmakers have passed legislation that bars the agency, UNRWA, from operating in Israel and east Jerusalem, the sector of the city annexed by Israel following the 1967 Six Day War.

The agency has faced criticism from Israel that has escalated since the start of the war, including claims that a dozen of its 13,000 Gaza employees were involved in the deadly October 7, 2023 assault by Hamas.

In a letter addressed to United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, Ambassador Danny Danon said “UNRWA is required to cease its operations in Jerusalem, and evacuate all premises in which it operates in the city, no later than 30 January 2025.”

UNRWA is considered the backbone of humanitarian operations for Palestinians.

Children’s suffering a ‘black mark’: At UN, Pakistan pushes for Israel’s accountability for ‘heinous’ crimes in Gaza

It provides aid to some six million Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

While east Jerusalem has long been an administrative hub for the agency, it also runs schools and health clinics in the sector.

Israel has also passed a law that prohibits contact between Israeli officials and UNRWA, but its parliament has not technically banned the agency from operating in Gaza or the West Bank.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini warned that preventing the agency from operating “might sabotage the Gaza ceasefire, failing once again hopes of people who have gone through unspeakable suffering.”

“The work of UNRWA must continue in Gaza + across the occupied Palestinian territory,” he said on social media platform X late Friday.

Israel MENA UN agency Occupied Jerusalem Israel Hamas conflict UNRWA Israeli crimes

