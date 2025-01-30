AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
World

Hamas confirms death of its military chief Mohammed Deif

AFP Published January 30, 2025

GAZA CITY: Hamas confirmed on Thursday the death of its military chief Mohammed Deif, accused by Israel of being one of the masterminds behind the October 7 attack and whose killing it announced last year.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades announce to our great people the martyrdom of a group of distinguished fighters and heroic commanders,” Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, announced in a video statement, naming “commander Mohammed Deif, chief of staff of the Al-Qassam Brigades (and) commander Marwan Issa, deputy chief of staff” among them.

Israel had accused Deif of being one of the key architects of October 7, along with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed on October 16, 2024.

On August 1 last year, the Israeli military announced it had killed Deif in an air strike in Gaza the month before.

The military said fighter jets had struck Khan Yunis on July 13 and “following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike”.

Death of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif in July confirmed, Israel says

He was killed along with one of his top commanders, Rafa Salama, the military said.

“Deif initiated, planned, and executed the October 7th massacre,” the military added.

Deif became head of Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, in 2002.

He was among Israel’s most wanted men for nearly three decades and on a US list of “international terrorists” since 2015.

Deif, whose real name is Mohammed Diab al-Masri, was born in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in 1965.

In videos, Deif had appeared masked or shown in silhouette, and photos of him were rare.

In January 2024, Israel released a picture of Deif showing him with one eye missing, without specifying when it was taken.

His enemies dubbed Deif the “cat with nine lives” after his many close calls with death.

In 2014, Israel launched an air strike on Gaza, killing Deif’s wife and a seven-month-old son.

Deif is said to have played a key role in the huge network of tunnels built beneath Gaza.

In May, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court requested a warrant for his arrest, along with Sinwar, for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Until Thursday, Hamas had not confirmed his death.

