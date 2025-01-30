Three soldiers were on board US Army BlackHawk helicopter involved in collision, official says

WASHINGTON: Three U.S. Army soldiers were onboard a BlackHawk helicopter that collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the status of the soldiers was unknown, but added that no senior officials were on the helicopter.

Another official said the Army UH-60 helicopter involved in the crash was based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

The BlackHawk was taking part in a training flight, said Heather Chairez, a spokesperson with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region.

All the officials were citing initial information, which can change.