AIRLINK 193.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.18%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.01%)
CNERGY 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
FCCL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
FFL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
FLYNG 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
HUBC 129.50 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.91%)
HUMNL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.53%)
KOSM 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.95%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
OGDC 205.25 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (0.99%)
PACE 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PAEL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.22%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 175.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.89%)
PRL 38.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
PTC 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
SEARL 107.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SSGC 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
SYM 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.42%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.79%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.43%)
TRG 66.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.73%)
WAVESAPP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (8.25%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 11,842 Increased By 74.1 (0.63%)
BR30 35,335 Increased By 371.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 112,275 Increased By 788.1 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,186 Increased By 251.5 (0.72%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three soldiers were on board US Army BlackHawk helicopter involved in collision, official says

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2025 11:17am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Three U.S. Army soldiers were onboard a BlackHawk helicopter that collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the status of the soldiers was unknown, but added that no senior officials were on the helicopter.

Another official said the Army UH-60 helicopter involved in the crash was based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

South Korea airplane fire leaves seven injured

The BlackHawk was taking part in a training flight, said Heather Chairez, a spokesperson with the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region.

All the officials were citing initial information, which can change.

US Army BlackHawk BlackHawk helicopter involved in collision Three soldiers killed Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Army UH 60 helicopter

Comments

200 characters

Three soldiers were on board US Army BlackHawk helicopter involved in collision, official says

Positivity returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

POS system: FBR introduces massive changes in retailers’ procedure

Policy measures successfully curbing inflation: Finance Division

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Court approves Bank Makramah’s Rs10bn settlement with Omni Group

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Oil wavers as markets await clarity on Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico

Read more stories