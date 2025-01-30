AIRLINK 193.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
BOP 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
CNERGY 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
FCCL 37.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
FFL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.2%)
HUMNL 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.87%)
KOSM 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
OGDC 205.00 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.87%)
PACE 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PAEL 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 176.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.29%)
PRL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PTC 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.96%)
SEARL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
SYM 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
TRG 66.39 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.33%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,817 Increased By 48.7 (0.41%)
BR30 35,290 Increased By 326.7 (0.93%)
KSE100 112,003 Increased By 515.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,093 Increased By 158.3 (0.45%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar set to pounce on euro if ECB offers dovish guidance

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2025 08:01am

SYDNEY: Dollar bulls were ready to pounce on the euro on Thursday should the European Central Bank sound dovish on rates later in the day, given the Federal Reserve had pressed the pause button on its easing cycle overnight.

Markets are more than fully priced for the ECB to trim rates by 25 basis points to 2.75% later on Thursday, with even a small chance of 50 basis points given how weak the EU economy is.

“The euro area’s inflationary pulse is evaporating, and the risk of a sustained inflation undershoot is material,” warned analysts at ANZ.

“The complex economic and political challenges facing the euro area’s largest economies increases the onus on the ECB to support growth.”

This is one reason markets are priced for further cuts in March, April and June, with about 90 basis points of easing implied for 2025.

Were ECB President Christine Lagarde to affirm such a dovish outlook, it could pile fresh pressure on the euro.

The single currency was trading flat at $1.0425 , having found support around $1.0380 overnight.

The dollar was down a fraction both against the yen at 155.01 and on a basket of currencies at 107.880 .

It had briefly popped higher overnight when the Fed kept rates steady as expected but dropped a reference to making “progress” on inflation, which was taken as hawkish.

Yet, Chair Jerome Powell used his media conference to say progress was still being made and rates were “meaningfully” above neutral, implying there was still plenty of scope to cut.

As a result, Treasury yields rose at first but soon rallied back to flat with the 10-year at 4.534% . Fed fund futures pared losses to imply around 47 basis points of easing this year, compared to 49 basis points a day earlier.

The probability of another rate cut by June was little changed at 73%.

Data on U.S. advance GDP due later Thursday are expected to show a modest pullback in growth to an annualised 2.6% in the fourth quarter, though forecasts ranged widely from 1.7% to 3.2% suggesting the chance of a market-moving surprise.

The Fed’s pause came as Canada and Sweden both cut rates by a quarter point overnight, but removed guidance on future easing noting uncertainty about U.S. tariff policy.

US dollar firmer

Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump’s nominee to run the Commerce Department, said on Wednesday that Canada and Mexico could avoid looming U.S. tariffs if they act swiftly to close their borders to fentanyl.

Going the other way on rates , Brazil’s central bank hiked by a full percentage point to 13.25% overnight and flagged more to come.

The attraction of such high yields has seen the real rally around 5% since the start of the new year.

Euro Yuan Yen US dollar dollar index US DOLLAR VS YEN

Comments

200 characters

Dollar set to pounce on euro if ECB offers dovish guidance

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories