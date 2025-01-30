AIRLINK 193.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Recorder Report Published January 30, 2025 Updated January 30, 2025 08:44am

KARACHI: A team of consultants from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) visited the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) as part of their study on Port-Rail Connectivity.

During the visit, the PQA team delivered a comprehensive presentation on the port’s operations and its connectivity to the hinterland via road and rail networks.

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

The Chairman of PQA briefed the ADB team on the port’s ongoing and future development projects, which are aimed at supporting the country’s future economic growth.

The ADB team expressed their appreciation for the port’s impressive performance and its significant potential for contributing to Pakistan’s economic development.

