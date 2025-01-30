AIRLINK 193.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
BOP 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FCCL 37.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
FFL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.13%)
HUMNL 13.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
MLCF 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
OGDC 205.00 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.87%)
PACE 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 176.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.29%)
PRL 38.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.21%)
PTC 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
SEARL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.06%)
SYM 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.42%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TPLP 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
TRG 66.39 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.33%)
WAVESAPP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,817 Increased By 48.7 (0.41%)
BR30 35,290 Increased By 326.7 (0.93%)
KSE100 112,051 Increased By 564.1 (0.51%)
KSE30 35,112 Increased By 178 (0.51%)
Egypt will not participate in displacing Palestinians: Sisi

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

CAIRO: Egypt will not participate in the displacement of Palestinians, an “act of injustice” that would threaten Egyptian security, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said on Wednesday, his first public response to Donald Trump’s call for Cairo to take in residents of the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a press conference with visiting Kenyan president William Ruto, Sisi said Egypt would work with the new US president to reach peace between Israel and Palestinians based on a two-state solution.

“Regarding what is being said about the displacement of Palestinians, it can never be tolerated or allowed because of its impact on Egyptian national security,” Sisi said.

Trump said on Saturday that Egypt and Jordan should take in Palestinians from Gaza, which he called a “demolition site” following 15 months of Israeli bombardment that made most of its 2.3 million people homeless.

Any suggestion that Palestinians leave Gaza, territory they want for a state, has been anathema to the Palestinian leadership for generations and repeatedly rejected by neighbouring Arab states since the Gaza war began in Oct. 2023.

Jordan is already home to several million Palestinians, while tens of thousands live in Egypt. The foreign ministries of Egypt and Jordan have both rejected Trump’s suggestion in recent days.

Israel Egypt Gaza Palestinians US President Donald Trump Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi Egyptian national security

Comments

200 characters

