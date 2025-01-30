Law & Justice Commission: Tanzeela recommended for secy on deputation for one year

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice Committee recommended Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat (BPS-20), PMS officer for secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan on deputation for one year.

The committee under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman of the Law and Justice Commission Yahya Afridi, and comprising judges of the Supreme Court – Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Shahid Waheed for the selection of the suitable candidate for the vacant slot of secretary of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, conducted interviews with candidates nominated by the provincial chief secretaries, who possess extensive experience in development and management.

Based on the assessment of qualifications, expertise, and suitability for the role, the committee nominated Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat (BPS-20) for the position of Secretary (BS-21) of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan on deputation for one year.

Sabahat is currently serving as secretary for Science, Technology and Information Technology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and brings with her a wealth of administrative experience and expertise in governance and institutional management.

This appointment reflects the commitment of the Supreme Court to reinforcing institutional frameworks, ensuring efficient service delivery, and upholding the principles of fairness and transparency in administration.

