AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
BOP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 37.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.72%)
FFL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.13%)
HUMNL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
OGDC 204.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (0.86%)
PACE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 41.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
PPL 176.56 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.33%)
PRL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.16%)
PTC 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.73%)
SYM 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.03%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,809 Increased By 40.6 (0.34%)
BR30 35,218 Increased By 254.4 (0.73%)
KSE100 111,945 Increased By 457.2 (0.41%)
KSE30 35,078 Increased By 143.2 (0.41%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-30

Law & Justice Commission: Tanzeela recommended for secy on deputation for one year

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice Committee recommended Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat (BPS-20), PMS officer for secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan on deputation for one year.

The committee under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman of the Law and Justice Commission Yahya Afridi, and comprising judges of the Supreme Court – Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Shahid Waheed for the selection of the suitable candidate for the vacant slot of secretary of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, conducted interviews with candidates nominated by the provincial chief secretaries, who possess extensive experience in development and management.

Based on the assessment of qualifications, expertise, and suitability for the role, the committee nominated Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat (BPS-20) for the position of Secretary (BS-21) of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan on deputation for one year.

Sabahat is currently serving as secretary for Science, Technology and Information Technology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and brings with her a wealth of administrative experience and expertise in governance and institutional management.

This appointment reflects the commitment of the Supreme Court to reinforcing institutional frameworks, ensuring efficient service delivery, and upholding the principles of fairness and transparency in administration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SC Law and Justice Commission CJP Yahya Afridi Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat Chief Justice Committee

Comments

200 characters

Law & Justice Commission: Tanzeela recommended for secy on deputation for one year

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories