Business & Finance Print 2025-01-30

LCCI SVP meets Iranian CG: Need to enhance bilateral trade ties stressed

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

LAHORE: In a significant step towards strengthening economic ties, Senior Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Engineer Khalid Usman, met with the Consul General of Iran Mehran Movahed Far.

The meeting centered on enhancing bilateral trade and exploring various avenues to foster deeper economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

Engineer Khalid Usman underscored the importance of joint efforts to increase trade volumes between the two nations. He emphasized the necessity of facilitating trade delegations and expanding collaboration in critical sectors such as agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals and energy.

Engineer Usman stated that focusing on these key industries would not only boost bilateral trade but also contribute significantly to the long-term economic growth of both countries.

“Exploring collaboration in agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals and energy is crucial to boosting our trade relations. By facilitating trade delegations and working closely together, we can unlock new opportunities for both nations.

These sectors have immense potential for growth and can become pillars of our shared economic prosperity,“ he said.

HE Mehran expressed his strong support for Pakistan’s business community, reiterating Iran’s commitment to strengthening the trade relationship.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by both countries and emphasized the importance of continued cooperation to overcome these challenges and achieve sustainable economic growth.

The Consul General assured Engineer Usman that Iran is eager to collaborate with Pakistan in advancing bilateral trade and economic collaboration.

The discussions also focused on the need to explore untapped markets, streamline trade processes and promote mutual investments. Both parties agreed that fostering deeper economic ties could open up a wide range of opportunities for businesses in both nations.

The two leaders also touched on the importance of trade agreements and infrastructural improvements that could facilitate smoother trade between the two neighboring countries.

Both Engineer Usman and HE Movahed Far concluded the meeting with a firm commitment to advancing trade relations. They agreed to work together on various initiatives aimed at increasing trade flows, promoting cross-border investments and creating a business-friendly environment to facilitate bilateral trade.

The Iranian consul general further assured that his office would continue to play an active role in supporting trade delegations, facilitating trade negotiations and providing necessary assistance to businesses in both countries.

