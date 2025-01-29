AIRLINK 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.77%)
BOP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.76%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FLYNG 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
HUBC 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.24%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2%)
KOSM 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.17%)
MLCF 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.85%)
OGDC 203.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.18%)
PACE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PAEL 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
PIBTL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 174.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.2%)
PRL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.58%)
PTC 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.87%)
SEARL 107.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.67%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SSGC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.56%)
SYM 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.31%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
TPLP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
TRG 64.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,765 Decreased By -123.2 (-1.04%)
BR30 34,986 Decreased By -233.6 (-0.66%)
KSE100 111,487 Decreased By -543 (-0.48%)
KSE30 34,934 Decreased By -201.5 (-0.57%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says downed more than 100 Ukrainian drones overnight

AFP Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:34pm

MOSCOW: Russia said Wednesday it had downed more than 100 Ukrainian drones in an overnight attack that damaged homes and wounded at least one person.

“A total of 104 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defence systems on duty last night,” Russia’s defence ministry said on Telegram.

The bulk of the drones were downed over the western regions of Kursk and Bryansk, with smaller numbers intercepted over Smolensk, Tver, Belgorod and elsewhere.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said one civilian had been wounded in a strike on an apartment block.

Drone debris falls near metro station in Kyiv, mayor says

“A man with a non-penetrating chest wound was taken by ambulance to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2,” he said on Telegram, adding that buildings and cars had been damaged.

Ukraine’s military said Russia had launched an overnight drone attack of its own, resulting in air alerts in multiple Ukrainian regions.

Moscow and Kyiv have exchanged almost daily drone attacks throughout the nearly three-year conflict, damaging civilian areas far from the frontline and depleting each other’s air defences.

Ukraine Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukrainian drones attack

Comments

200 characters

Russia says downed more than 100 Ukrainian drones overnight

President Zardari assents to PECA amendments Act 2025

‘Lack of triggers’: KSE-100 closes 543 points lower as selling persists

At UNSC, Pakistan warns against dismantling UNRWA for Palestinians

Engro Corporation to sell rice processing subsidiary to MAP Rice Mills in Rs2.4bn deal

Rupee registers marginal gain against dollar

Oil prices dip as US crude inventories surge, tariff concerns loom

Dozens killed in India’s Kumbh festival stampede, police sources and witness say

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

USAID pauses funding programmes for Pakistan

World Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Read more stories