Russia says downed more than 100 Ukrainian drones overnight

MOSCOW: Russia said Wednesday it had downed more than 100 Ukrainian drones in an overnight attack that damaged homes and wounded at least one person.

“A total of 104 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defence systems on duty last night,” Russia’s defence ministry said on Telegram.

The bulk of the drones were downed over the western regions of Kursk and Bryansk, with smaller numbers intercepted over Smolensk, Tver, Belgorod and elsewhere.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said one civilian had been wounded in a strike on an apartment block.

“A man with a non-penetrating chest wound was taken by ambulance to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2,” he said on Telegram, adding that buildings and cars had been damaged.

Ukraine’s military said Russia had launched an overnight drone attack of its own, resulting in air alerts in multiple Ukrainian regions.

Moscow and Kyiv have exchanged almost daily drone attacks throughout the nearly three-year conflict, damaging civilian areas far from the frontline and depleting each other’s air defences.