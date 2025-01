MELBOURNE: Debris from a destroyed Russian drone fell near a metro station in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, said on Wednesday.

“All emergency services heading to the site,” Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian drone attacks injure eight, damage residences, Ukraine officials say

Kyiv was under air raid alert for about half an hour starting at 0355 GMT, according to data from Ukraine’s air force.