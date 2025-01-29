AIRLINK 192.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
FCCL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.37%)
FFL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FLYNG 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.14%)
HUBC 127.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
MLCF 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.21%)
OGDC 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PAEL 41.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.65%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 172.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.79%)
PTC 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.15%)
SEARL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.42%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-6.66%)
SYM 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.97%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.48%)
TRG 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.91%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 11,784 Decreased By -104.5 (-0.88%)
BR30 34,918 Decreased By -301.4 (-0.86%)
KSE100 111,338 Decreased By -692.8 (-0.62%)
KSE30 34,849 Decreased By -287.2 (-0.82%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets fall on weak earnings; Al Rajhi Bank lifts Saudi index

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2025 01:59pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most Gulf stock markets opened lower on Wednesday due to lacklustre corporate earnings, although the Saudi index rose on strong gains by Al Rajhi Bank.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 1%, dragged down by an 8.6% slide in top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD), on course to post its biggest intraday fall in nearly five years.

ENBD reported fourth-quarter net profit of 4 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion), marginally lower than a year earlier.

The lender also missed analysts’ estimates.

The Abu Dhabi index fell 0.3%, hit by a 1.7% decline in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, following a drop in the lender’s full-year net profit.

The Sharia-compliant lender reported a net profit of 1.47 billion dirhams, down from 1.50 billion dirhams a year ago.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, however, gained 0.3%, helped by a 3.3% rise in Al Rajhi Bank after the lender reported an 18.7% surge in its net profit to 19.72 billion riyals ($5.26 billion) for 2024.

In a separate bourse filing, Al Rajhi Bank also proposed second-half cash dividend of 1.46 riyal per share, up from 1.15 riyal a year earlier.

Gulf markets end mixed amid US tariff threats

Elsewhere, Saudi Telecom Company added 0.7%, a day after the firm said it won a contract worth 32.64 billion riyals from a government entity to build, operate and provide telecommunications infrastructure services.

In Qatar, the index lost 0.4%, with Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat) falling 2.4%, on lower annual dividend. Nakilat - the world’s largest shipper of liquefied natural gas (LNG) - recorded a net profit of 1.64 billion riyals ($449.89 million), compared to 1.56 billion riyals year ago.

Gulf stock markets MENA Saudi Arabia's benchmark index

Comments

200 characters

Major Gulf markets fall on weak earnings; Al Rajhi Bank lifts Saudi index

PSX extends losses, KSE-100 loses over 500 points

US business delegation explores investment opportunities in Pakistan

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Engro Corporation to sell rice processing subsidiary to MAP Rice Mills in Rs2.4bn deal

15 dead in India stampede at Hindu mega-festival

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

World Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Oil prices ease on rising US inventories, Libyan output

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Read more stories