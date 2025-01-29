Major Gulf markets fall on weak earnings; Al Rajhi Bank lifts Saudi index

Most Gulf stock markets opened lower on Wednesday due to lacklustre corporate earnings, although the Saudi index rose on strong gains by Al Rajhi Bank.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 1%, dragged down by an 8.6% slide in top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD), on course to post its biggest intraday fall in nearly five years.

ENBD reported fourth-quarter net profit of 4 billion dirhams ($1.09 billion), marginally lower than a year earlier.

The lender also missed analysts’ estimates.

The Abu Dhabi index fell 0.3%, hit by a 1.7% decline in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, following a drop in the lender’s full-year net profit.

The Sharia-compliant lender reported a net profit of 1.47 billion dirhams, down from 1.50 billion dirhams a year ago.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, however, gained 0.3%, helped by a 3.3% rise in Al Rajhi Bank after the lender reported an 18.7% surge in its net profit to 19.72 billion riyals ($5.26 billion) for 2024.

In a separate bourse filing, Al Rajhi Bank also proposed second-half cash dividend of 1.46 riyal per share, up from 1.15 riyal a year earlier.

Gulf markets end mixed amid US tariff threats

Elsewhere, Saudi Telecom Company added 0.7%, a day after the firm said it won a contract worth 32.64 billion riyals from a government entity to build, operate and provide telecommunications infrastructure services.

In Qatar, the index lost 0.4%, with Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat) falling 2.4%, on lower annual dividend. Nakilat - the world’s largest shipper of liquefied natural gas (LNG) - recorded a net profit of 1.64 billion riyals ($449.89 million), compared to 1.56 billion riyals year ago.