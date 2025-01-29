AIRLINK 193.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.88%)
BOP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
FCCL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.54%)
FLYNG 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.94%)
HUBC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
MLCF 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 203.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.17%)
PACE 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PAEL 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.63 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.44%)
PIBTL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 174.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.34%)
PRL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.36%)
SEARL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.86%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.94%)
SYM 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
TELE 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
TRG 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.56%)
WAVESAPP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,270 Increased By 50.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 112,042 Increased By 11.8 (0.01%)
KSE30 35,099 Decreased By -36.9 (-0.1%)
Gold holds steady as investors eye Fed decision, Trump tariff moves

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2025 11:07am

Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as market participants awaited the US interest rate verdict, while the spotlight was also on President Donald Trump’s trade policies amid fresh tariff threats.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,762.49 per ounce, as of 0317 GMT.

US gold futures added 0.1% to $2,769.90.

Last week, prices were trading near record-high levels but they fell over 1% on Monday as investors rushed to liquidate bullion to offset losses triggered by a sharp pullback in technology stocks, spurred by DeepSeek’s low-cost, low-power AI model.

“It’s always a bit of a concern when a market fails to break through previous highs, but such a move is still in play,” said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst, Capital.com.

“Gold is catching a bid because of a desire to hedge against deficits, debt, and de-dollarisation.”

Trump still plans to make good on his promise to issue tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Saturday, a White House spokeswoman told reporters on Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve’s first policy meeting of the year concludes later in the day.

The central bank is widely expected to keep rates steady after 100 basis points of easing from September to December.

Investors will also be on the lookout for policymakers’ reaction to Trump’s demand to lower interest rates.

Gold holds steady as traders focus on Fed

However, Trump’s policies are perceived as inflationary, which could lead the Fed to keep rates higher for longer.

Gold typically acts as a safe-haven asset during times of uncertainty and trade wars. However, higher interest rates could dampen its appeal as it yields no interest.

Top bullion consumer China’s markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Among other metals, spot silver was flat at $30.38 per ounce, platinum steadied at $941 and palladium dropped 0.8% to $947.27.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold bullion gold rate LME gold Asia Gold price

