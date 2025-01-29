Resolving public grievances top priority: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that the Punjab government’s priority is resolving public grievances and ensuring equitable resource allocation.

“Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all relevant departments to take immediate and effective steps to resolve these issues,” he said during a meeting with the elected representatives of the Lahore division on Tuesday. The meeting discussed constituency-specific and regional issues and consulted on effective solutions.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to working closely with public representatives to complete development initiatives and uphold its public service mission.

“The Punjab Finance Department remains dedicated to utilising all available resources to resolve public issues and ensure the effective implementation of government policies for the welfare of the people,” he added.

During the meeting, the MPAs presented detailed reports on challenges faced by their constituencies, covering key areas such as development projects, healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The Minister carefully noted these concerns and assured swift governmental action to address them.

