Consumer Goods Fair to begin in Frankfurt from Feb 7

KARACHI: The four-day Consumer Goods Fair, Ambiente, will begin on February 7 in Frankfurt, Germany. Nine Pakistani companies will showcase their capabilities at the world’s largest consumer goods fair, held in Frankfurt. Ambiente 2025, which will take place from February 7-11, 2025, will feature more than 3,694 exhibitors from 81 countries.

This grand fair will include a diverse range of specialized exhibitors from various sectors, such as hospitality and office supplies.

Pakistan’s leading exporters, including renowned companies such as Pakistan Souvenirs, Tariq Glass Industries Ltd, and Sharp Edge Enterprises, are set to showcase their finest products at the fair.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will also host a dedicated pavilion, featuring esteemed participants like Anaya Salt, RM Salt, and Sana Traders.

Pakistani exhibitors will unveil an impressive array of interior decor items, kitchen accessories, and other premium consumer goods, strategically located in Halls 10.1, 10.2, 10.4, and 11.1.

Ambiente provides an invaluable opportunity for Pakistani companies to connect with key international buyers, expand their reach, and explore new business avenues. It also serves as an excellent platform for promoting Pakistan design and craftsmanship, reinforcing the country’s reputation as a source of high-quality, unique, and innovative consumer goods.

