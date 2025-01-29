C’wealth summit: PM reaffirms commitment to empowering youth

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to pave the way for a more resilient Commonwealth and a prosperous future, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated his government’s commitment to youth empowerment, stressing collaboration, encouraging entrepreneurship and giving priority to youth education and skill development.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance summit, he said that by placing youth at the forefront of governance and decision-making processes, we can further strengthen entrepreneurship in the country.

He welcomed the delegates from various nations, emphasizing that as a founding member, Pakistan places significant value on the Commonwealth and its institutions, which play a crucial role in facilitating consensus-building and nurturing partnerships.

He said that Pakistan – characterised by a youth demographic comprising approximately 70 per cent of its population under the age of 30 – recognises the potential inherent in this challenge, which can be effectively converted into significant opportunities.

Highlighting the crucial contribution of youth to development, Sharif said that consistently placed a special emphasis on productive employment of youth as a key focus area and dedicated considerable efforts towards achieving the goal.

He stated that the government is committed to empowering youth through transformative initiatives, including the Youth Programme, which aims to uplift millions of boys and girls throughout the country.

Referring to his term as Punjab chief minister, he recalled that launch of Punjab Education Endowment Fund, aimed at offering stipends to outstanding students for their educational pursuits, adding the establishment of Danish Schools which were now being expanded to Islamabad,

Azad Kashmir (AJK) and the far-flung areas of Balochistan.

“Besides, approximately 600,000 laptops were distributed to high achievers, which during COVID-19 pandemic served as valuable sources for both distance learning and income generation,” he added.

“A fresh programme had been introduced for laptop distribution to high achievers from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK, specifically targeting individuals from modest financial backgrounds.”

He called upon the youth to play their role in nation building, stating, “Dream big, act courageously, work hard and maintain unwavering faith and conviction. Keep in mind that it is you – the youth – who will lead the way into the future. Your knowledge and experiences will reveal untapped potential, thereby securing the well-being, advancement, and prosperity of Pakistan.”

Earlier, the prime minister administered oath to the members of National Youth Council and gave away the Climate Champion Awards to 20 youth who had positively contributed to environmental preservation.

In his address, the chairman of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan welcomed the guests from 12 countries and also congratulated 113 new members of the third batch of the Prime Minister National Youth Council (NYC).

He said that 49 boys, as many girls, two transgender persons and 13 candidates from overseas diaspora were selected through interviews conducted by a panel of professionals and leaders.

The PMYP chairman said that CAYA summit would provide an effective platform to strengthen the dynamic role of young leadership and facilitate dialogue.

He said that the establishment of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Secretariat was a positive development reflecting trust in Pakistan’s youth.

To promote the rich heritage and scenic beauty of the country, a video on Pakistan’s tourism potential was showcased in the event, captivating the audience with stunning visuals of the nation’s diverse landscapes.

A video message from the Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland was also played, who acknowledged the Government of Pakistan’s strides in youth development and its significant contributions to the Commonwealth community.

The event also featured the formal inauguration of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance Secretariat in Pakistan as well as the SPARK Magazine of PM Youth Program.

A session was also held on leadership capacity building, stakeholder management, and resource mobilisation which discussed the issues like child marriage and other challenges, besides the youth empowerment.

The opening session of the international summit was attended by the delegates from 12 countries, federal ministers, diplomats, 113 new members of National Youth Council, students and academicians from across the country.

