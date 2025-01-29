KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (January 28, 2025)
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 27-01-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 18,200 285 18,485 18,485 NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS 19,505 305 19,810 19,810 NIL
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
