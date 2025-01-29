AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
Markets Print 2025-01-29

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (January 28, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 27-01-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,200        285        18,485        18,485          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,505        305        19,810        19,810          NIL
===========================================================================

