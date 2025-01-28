AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
Technology

Google Maps to show ‘Gulf of America’ to US users

AFP Published 28 Jan, 2025 08:29pm

WASHINGTON: Google has said it will restore the name Mount McKinley to North America’s highest peak and rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” on its Maps app, complying with executive orders by Donald Trump.

“We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources,” a spokesman for the search and tech giant said on Monday.

Google said the changes align with its policy of following official US government geographic designations through the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), and will come into effect once the GNIS is updated.

Trump signed executive orders changing the names of Denali and the Gulf of Mexico soon after his January 20 swearing in as president.

EU team concerned over fraudulent entries on Google Maps

The first change reverses then-president Barack Obama’s 2015 decision to officially recognize Denali, the name used by Alaska Natives for centuries for North America’s highest peak.

The second order renames the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” with the executive order citing its importance to US oil production, fishing and tourism.

The term Gulf of America was soon used by the US Coast Guard in a press release on enforcing Trump’s new crackdown on migrants, as well as Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, when discussing a winter storm.

The moves have sparked criticism from indigenous groups in Alaska, who have long advocated for maintaining the Denali name, and raised diplomatic concerns with Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has cheekily suggested calling the United States “Mexican America,” pointing to a map from before one-third of her country was seized by the United States in 1848.

Google noted that users outside the United States will continue to see both the original and new names of the Gulf of Mexico and Denali, as is always the case for disputed locations.

Google Google Maps Gulf of America

