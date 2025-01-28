AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
Sports

Australia's Smith set to pass 10,000 Test runs in Sri Lanka

AFP Published 28 Jan, 2025

GALLE: Australian batting great Steve Smith begins a tour of Sri Lanka just one short of entering the elite club of 10,000 Test runs ahead of Wednesday’s opening match in Galle.

Smith, who will captain the team for the two-match series in the absence of Pat Cummins, has amassed 9,999 runs in 114 matches at an average of more than 55.

The 35-year-old is all but assured of becoming the 15th batsman in the world – and fourth Australian after Ricky Ponting, Allan Border and Steve Waugh – to achieve the milestone.

Smith said the landmark would not be on his mind when he walks out at the picturesque Galle stadium overlooking the Indian Ocean.

“Honestly, I’m trying not to think about it too much,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Smith suggested it had played on his mind “a bit too much” during Australia’s fifth and final Test against India in Sydney this month, where his 33 and four left him agonisingly short.

“Now it’s just about focusing on the job at hand,” he said.

Head replaces Konstas as Australia opener against Sri Lanka

Travis Head will open the batting in place of 19-year-old Sam Konstas on a pitch that is expected to favour spinners and at a venue where Sri Lanka have won 27 of the 46 Tests played.

“Travis will bat at the top, but we’ll finalise the XI after another look at the pitch tomorrow morning,” Smith said.

“The wicket has changed a bit since yesterday, so we’ll weigh our options.”

Inglis debut?

Australia, who have already set up a World Test Championship (WTC) final with South Africa at Lord’s in June, will be looking to stamp their authority as the number-one Test team.

Smith was coy on whether wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, 29, was in line for his Test debut.

“He has solid defence, plays spin well, and scores all around the wicket,” Smith said. “If he gets his chance, I’m confident he’ll grab it with both hands.”

Sri Lanka, led by Dhananjaya de Silva, will be looking to reclaim the Warne-Murali trophy, named after late Australia hero Shane Warne and Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan.

Sri Lanka hammered the visiting Australians 3-0 in 2016 but the last series in 2022 ended 1-1, with both matches played in Galle.

“The last time we won the Warne-Murali Trophy was in 2016, which was also my debut series. A lot of players from that campaign are still in the mix and we believe we have what it takes to repeat history,” de Silva told reporters.

“Another incentive for us is the chance to finish third in the WTC standings if we win 2-0. That would be a tremendous achievement.”

The hosts have injury worries, with opener Pathum Nissanka out due to a groin injury and de Silva struggling with a side strain.

“Pathum is a key player and we’re hopeful he’ll be fit for the second Test. Whoever steps in will have a golden opportunity to make a mark,” de Silva said.

Oshada Fernando, a seasoned campaigner with a knack for piling up runs in domestic cricket, is the frontrunner to replace Nissanka.

