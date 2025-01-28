AIRLINK 193.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.09%)
Head replaces Konstas as Australia opener against Sri Lanka

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 12:24pm
GALLE: Travis Head will replace Sam Konstas as Usman Khawaja’s opening partner in the first test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Wednesday, Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith said on the eve of the match.

Konstas, who impressed as opener in his debut series against India, could be accommodated in the middle order following Head’s promotion, Smith said.

Head impressed in Australia’s 2023 tour of India showing his proficiency against spin, which could come in handy in the two-test series against a spin-heavy Sri Lanka, reckoned Smith.

“Trav will go to the top, outside of that I think it will be pretty stable,” Smith told reporters on Tuesday.

“I don’t see it being a great deal of change from that. “The selectors liked what they saw in India when he (Head) had that opportunity.

“He got after the new ball, scored quickly and put the pressure on them straight away so I guess similar thinking here.”

Head was the leading scorer as Australia reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade following their 3-1 series victory earlier this month.

Teenage opener Konstas played the last two Tests against India and impressed immediately but Australia preferred Head’s experience above his nonchalant aggression.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been declared fit. With both the Tests scheduled in Galle, it will be trial by spin for Australia, who have already qualified for the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

Australia’s Head puts Scots to sword in powerplay record

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya will lead Sri Lanka’s spin-heavy attack at a venue where the ball tends to turn from the first session itself.

Home captain Dhananjaya de Silva, who is recovering from a side strain, is certain to play but Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out with a groin strain.

