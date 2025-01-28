AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-28

‘Online blasphemy’: Court sentences 4 men to death

AFP Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: A court has sentenced four men to death for posting blasphemous content online, a member of a group of “vigilante” private lawyers that brought the prosecution said on Monday.

The four men were sentenced in Rawalpindi, the garrison city that neighbours the capital Islamabad, Rao Abdur Raheem, a lawyer from the Legal Commission on Blasphemy Pakistan (LCBP), told AFP.

“They were sentenced to death… on Friday for spreading blasphemous content online against the holy Prophet (PBUH) and the holy Quran,” Raheem told AFP on Monday.

“Our case was supported by forensic evidence from the devices used in this heinous act,” he said of one of the LCBP’s latest prosecutions.

