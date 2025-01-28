Advertising, Journalist Awards: APNS extends deadline for submission of entries

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has extended the last date of submission of entries for APNS Advertising Awards and APNS Journalist Awards from January 27, 2025 to February 03, 2025.

Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, APNS has stated that the date has been extended on the request of journalists and advertising agencies to enable maximum participation in the contest of APNS awards.

The Secretary General, APNS has advised all the prospective participants to positively submit their entries by February 03, 2025.

