AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 35,812 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 113,520 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,651 No Change 0 (0%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-28

100 basis points cut in policy rate: S M Tanveer shows disappointment

Press Release Published January 28, 2025 Updated January 28, 2025 08:13am

LAHORE: S M Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG), has expressed disappointment over the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to reduce the policy rate by only 100 basis points, saying that a minimum reduction of 200 basis points was expected by the business community.

According to Tanveer, Pakistan’s economy is recovering after a three-year slump, during which economic activity came to a standstill and Rs32 trillion was invested in banks.

He has emphasized that the government must now create a favourable environment for economic growth and development.

Tanveer has suggested measures to boost economic growth, which included an early decision on the IPPs without further delay to ensure a stable power supply, reactivation of the construction sector, which drives 72 related industries, on a war footing, implementation of a realistic monetary policy to reduce the policy rate to 9%, promoting economic growth, and development of a robust fiscal policy focused on growth as the key driver of the economy.

Tanveer commended the Special Investment Facilitation Council’s (SIFC) proactive approach to promoting early cotton cultivation and stressed on the steps for locally produced edible oil. It will yield positive results and reduce the impact on the import bill, he added.

Tanveer said that a substantial reduction in the policy rate would stimulate economic activities, benefit the government, and demonstrate the effectiveness of recent policy measures. He reaffirms UBG’s commitment to supporting policies that foster economic growth, stability, and prosperity for all.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP interest rates business community policy rate UBG SM Tanveer policy rate cut

Comments

200 characters

100 basis points cut in policy rate: S M Tanveer shows disappointment

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Govt striving to achieve cuts in energy cost: PM

Non-protected domestic categories: Rs100/mmbtu hike balanced with gas utilities’ profits

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Read more stories