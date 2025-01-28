AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-28

Oil prices drop 3pc as stocks tank on China’s DeepSeek news

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell about 3% to a two-week low on Monday, pressured by losses in Wall Street technology and energy stocks, as investors took cover after news of surging interest in Chinese startup DeepSeek’s low-cost artificial intelligence model.

Oil was already down earlier in the session on weak economic data from China and worries that US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs could further pressure economic growth and energy demand.

Brent futures fell $2.00, or 2.6%, to $76.50 a barrel by 12:02 p.m. EST (1702 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.06, or 2.8%, to $72.60.

Brent was on track for its lowest close since Jan. 8 and WTI for its lowest since Dec. 31.

Analysts have said oil prices have been depressed in recent days following Trump’s call last week for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to reduce oil prices.

“President Trump continued to put the pressure on OPEC … calling on the producer group to lower prices to help end the Russian war in Ukraine,” Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, said in a report.

OPEC and its allies including Russia in the OPEC+ group have yet to react to Trump’s call, with OPEC+ delegates pointing to an existing plan to start raising oil output from April.

President Trump’s tariff threats have also mostly pressured oil prices, feeding worries that a trade war could hurt global economic growth and oil demand.

Over the weekend, the US threatened and then swiftly reversed plans to impose sanctions and tariffs on Colombia after the South American nation agreed to accept deported migrants from the US

Colombia last year sent about 41% of its seaborne crude exports to the US, data from analytics firm Kpler shows. The agreement will allow that oil to continue to flow, another factor pressuring crude prices on Monday.

“There is broad-based negative sentiment in the market. Even if the sanctions didn’t take place, this still creates nervousness that Trump will bully whoever needs to be bullied to get his way,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB.

Oil prices palm oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices drop 3pc as stocks tank on China’s DeepSeek news

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Govt striving to achieve cuts in energy cost: PM

Non-protected domestic categories: Rs100/mmbtu hike balanced with gas utilities’ profits

Read more stories