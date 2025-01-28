AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Slow business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,075 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 19,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund and 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was decreased by Rs 3 per kg and was available at Rs 354 per kg.

