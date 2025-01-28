Markets Print 2025-01-28
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (January 27, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.82 281.04 JPY 1.77 1.82
EURO 291.27 294.45 AED 75.95 76.56
GBP 346.60 350.33 SAR 74.23 74.80
INTERBANK 278.75 278.85
=========================================================================
