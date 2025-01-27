AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
World

Palestinians must not be expelled from Gaza, Berlin says after Trump comments

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2025 04:40pm

BERLIN: The Palestinian population must not be expelled from Gaza, the German foreign ministry said on Monday after US President Donald Trump said Jordan and Egypt should take in Palestinians.

Asked for a reaction to Trump’s comments, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Berlin shared the view of “the European Union, our Arab partners, the United Nations … that the Palestinian population must not be expelled from Gaza and Gaza must not be permanently occupied or recolonised by Israel.”

Trump urges Jordan, Egypt to take Palestinians

Jordan is already home to several million Palestinians, while tens of thousands live in Egypt. Both countries and other Arab nations reject the idea of Palestinians in Gaza being moved to their countries. Gaza is land that Palestinians would want as part of a future Palestinian state.

