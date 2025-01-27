AIRLINK 196.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.24%)
Barcelona end LaLiga winless run with 7-1 thrashing of Valencia

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2025 01:18pm
BARCELONA: Barcelona snapped their four-match winless streak in LaLiga with an emphatic 7-1 victory over Valencia on Sunday, with Fermin Lopez scoring an impressive double and adding two assists.

Barcelona sit third in the standings with 42 points, three behind second-placed Atletico Madrid and seven adrift of leaders Real Madrid .

Relegation-threatened Valencia are 19th with 16 points after their first defeat in five matches in all competitions.

Frenkie de Jong opened the scoring after three minutes with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box that found the bottom left corner after Lamine Yamal's precise cross.

The Dutch midfielder continued to impress and played a key role in Barca doubling the lead. His pass allowed Alejandro Balde to set up Ferran Torres, who steered the ball into the net.

Skipper Son says Spurs undone by lack of concentration

Raphinha added a third before the 15-minute mark, taking advantage of a mistake by Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Valencia goalkeeper was caught in no-man's land as he raced out to close down the Brazilian, who calmly slid the ball into the empty net.

Lopez put the icing on the cake in a frenetic first half, adding a fourth on 24 minutes and a fifth before the break with a powerful long-range shot from the right.

"We were coming from a bad dynamic in LaLiga and we needed this win. I needed a game like this. I've had a lot of injuries and it was important to gain confidence," Lopez told DAZN.

Hugo Duro grabbed a consolation for Valencia after the break with a shot from close range.

But Barcelona continued to dominate and substitute Robert Lewandowski added a sixth before an unfortunate own goal from Cesar Tarrega wrapped up the scoring for Hansi Flick's side.

Barcelona, who came into the game on the back of an impressive 5-4 win at Benfica that earned them a spot in the Champions League's last 16, face Atalanta in their final league-phase match of Europe's top-tier club competition on Wednesday.

