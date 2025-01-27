AIRLINK 197.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-1.61%)
Skipper Son says Spurs undone by lack of concentration

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2025 11:48am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min bemoaned his team's lack of concentration in their 2-1 home loss to Leicester City on Sunday and said they are trying to block out the noise amid a woeful run of form.

Leicester came from a goal down to beat Spurs and heap more pressure on the North London side's manager Ange Postecoglou, who has been dealing with a lengthy injury list that includes goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, centre backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven and striker Dominic Solanke. Spurs have won just once in 11 Premier League matches and sit 15th of 20 teams.

"It is very painful. What can I say? Especially when you're winning at half-time and conceding two goals in a short period of time. It let us down and is a very frustrating afternoon," Son told the BBC.

Son says he would rather play for Spurs than move to Saudi club

"We can't just say tiredness because we just came out of the second half. Maybe it was a little bit sloppy, it is not individual mistakes ... It is just a lack of concentration and a bit of sloppiness and in the Premier League table any team can punish us.

"We try to block any outside noise out of the squad and group. We just want to get as many points as possible. There is still a lot of games to play, we want to get players back and experienced players and that will be very helpful."

Spurs next host Swedish side IF Elfsborg in the Europa League on Thursday.

