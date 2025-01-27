Palm range-bound on Chicago soyoil weakness, lower Jan export forecast

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures moved in a tight range on Monday amid weakness in the Chicago soyoil contract and estimated lower January exports in the country.

Palm falls as weakness in rival oils

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 2 ringgit, or 0.05%, to 4,218 ringgit ($964.33) a metric ton in early trade. The contract rose 0.62% in the previous session.

Fundamentals