Jan 27, 2025
PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Press Release Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: The Joint Action Committee of media bodies consisting of PBA, APNS, CPNE, AEMEND and PFUJ has addressed the following letter to the chairman Standing Committee of Senate on Interior apprising him on the stance of the JAC on the PECA bill.

“JAC (Joint Action Committee) is a representative body of all media organisations, PFUJ, CPNE, AEMEND, APNS and PBA. It wishes to draw your attention to the proposed amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) through the PECA Amendment Bill 2025.

This bill, which carries significant implications for freedom of the press and freedom of expression, has been introduced without any consultation or discussion with relevant stakeholders, including media and journalist organisations.

PECA Amendment Bill approved by NA

“At the very outset, it is pertinent to mention that JAC is not against the enactment of laws that regulate media in a manner consistent with democratic norms.

However, the process through which this amendment is being advanced—hastily and without meaningful engagement with the stakeholders— contradicts the principles of fairness and the spirit of democracy.

Such an approach erodes trust and raises serious concerns about the intent behind the bill, particularly its impact on constitutionally guaranteed rights such as freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

“We believe that legislation of such importance must be shaped through a transparent, participatory process, ensuring that the concerns, objections, and suggestions of all relevant stakeholders are taken into account.

Passing this law in its current form, without addressing these issues, will inevitably be seen as an attempt to stifle dissent and curtail freedoms that are guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan, which is neither acceptable nor justifiable in a democratic society.

“Sir, we urge you to give the representatives of JAC a hearing before the committee debates the above-mentioned amendment bill.

We would like to put up our serious concerns on certain aspects of this bill which seriously impede freedom of expression.

