UNIDO PAIDAR programme: Hyderabad Chamber body takes part in awareness session on business grants

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry delegation, under the directives of Chamber President Saleem Memon and led by Senior Vice President, Ahmed Idrees Chohan, participated in an awareness session on business development grants under the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) PAIDAR programme.

This session was organized following a detailed meeting at the Chamber Secretariat with Hafeez Jatoi, Cluster Development Associate of UNIDO.

During the session, UNIDO National Program Officer Badar-ul-Islam highlighted the objectives of the program, stating that the European Union is providing grants ranging from €11,000 to €200,000, equivalent to approximately PKR 3 million to PKR 60 million. He elaborated that this program primarily targets Sindh's districts, including Sujawal, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, and Larkana.

However, new entrepreneurs from across Pakistan can participate and establish or expand their businesses in these regions. The primary goal is to alleviate poverty in rural Sindh and create opportunities for the growth of small businesses. This initiative aims to strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and play a pivotal role in their development.

Grant Specialist Babar Aziz provided a detailed briefing on the application process and the stages involved. He emphasized that these grants are crucial for new entrepreneurs who lack the resources to expand their ventures or initiate new ones.

For male applicants, the grant will be offered on a 50-50 cost-sharing basis, while for women entrepreneurs, it will be provided with a 30-70 cost-sharing arrangement. He outlined the application process, eligibility criteria, and the types of expenses covered under the grants. Entrepreneurs can visit https://www.unido.org/get -involved-procurement/procurement-opportunities to fill out the application forms and apply.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan remarked that such programs are a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs. These initiatives not only provide financial resources but also equip businesses with modern technologies and opportunities to align with global standards. HCSTSI consistently encourages and motivates its members to take advantage of such programs.

Vice President Shan Sehgal expressed keen interest in the session and raised pertinent questions regarding the grant issuance process. He inquired about potential challenges in obtaining grants and UNIDO’s approach to addressing these issues.

