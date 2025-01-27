AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-27

UNIDO PAIDAR programme: Hyderabad Chamber body takes part in awareness session on business grants

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry delegation, under the directives of Chamber President Saleem Memon and led by Senior Vice President, Ahmed Idrees Chohan, participated in an awareness session on business development grants under the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) PAIDAR programme.

This session was organized following a detailed meeting at the Chamber Secretariat with Hafeez Jatoi, Cluster Development Associate of UNIDO.

During the session, UNIDO National Program Officer Badar-ul-Islam highlighted the objectives of the program, stating that the European Union is providing grants ranging from €11,000 to €200,000, equivalent to approximately PKR 3 million to PKR 60 million. He elaborated that this program primarily targets Sindh's districts, including Sujawal, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, and Larkana.

However, new entrepreneurs from across Pakistan can participate and establish or expand their businesses in these regions. The primary goal is to alleviate poverty in rural Sindh and create opportunities for the growth of small businesses. This initiative aims to strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and play a pivotal role in their development.

Grant Specialist Babar Aziz provided a detailed briefing on the application process and the stages involved. He emphasized that these grants are crucial for new entrepreneurs who lack the resources to expand their ventures or initiate new ones.

For male applicants, the grant will be offered on a 50-50 cost-sharing basis, while for women entrepreneurs, it will be provided with a 30-70 cost-sharing arrangement. He outlined the application process, eligibility criteria, and the types of expenses covered under the grants. Entrepreneurs can visit https://www.unido.org/get -involved-procurement/procurement-opportunities to fill out the application forms and apply.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan remarked that such programs are a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs. These initiatives not only provide financial resources but also equip businesses with modern technologies and opportunities to align with global standards. HCSTSI consistently encourages and motivates its members to take advantage of such programs.

Vice President Shan Sehgal expressed keen interest in the session and raised pertinent questions regarding the grant issuance process. He inquired about potential challenges in obtaining grants and UNIDO’s approach to addressing these issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Business Development HCSTSI awareness session UNIDO PAIDAR programme Saleem Memon business development grants

Comments

200 characters

UNIDO PAIDAR programme: Hyderabad Chamber body takes part in awareness session on business grants

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories