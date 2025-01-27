AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-27

ICT Police nab 60 criminals; drugs, illegal weapons recovered

APP Published 27 Jan, 2025 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 60 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. Police teams also recovered weapons and drugs from their possession, on Sunday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the ICT Police Aabpara, Karachi Company, Shalimar, Margalla, Ramna, Golra, Sangjani, Noon, Khanna, Koral, Kirpa, Lohi Bher, Phulgran, Shahzad Town and Bani Gala Police stations teams took legal action against 30 accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling.

He said the police teams also recovered 5,782 grams heroin, 635 grams Ice, 210 liters of liquor, 15 pistols and rifle with ammunition from their possession.

Additionally, women police team arrested 11 accused during the crackdown against illegal sheesha cafes and recovered hookah and flavours from their possession

Moreover, 19 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property in the federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens’ peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police’s top priority.

