Business & Finance Print 2025-01-27

Krafters, IDEA sign MoU

Published 27 Jan, 2025

PESHAWA: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Krafters, a tech based platform engaged in business establishment & development services for home based workers and IDEA, to collaborate towards empowering youth through development of enterprise and livelihood.

The agreement was signed by Syed Zahid Ali Shah, CEO Kraftes and Ismail Mohammad, Project Manager TREE project of IDEA, an organization that has been working in the development sector for the last many years and which encourages development and acceleration of new ideas.

“Through this partnership, Krafters and IDEA will embark on a journey towards sustainable entrepreneurship and youth development under the HUB app-based initiative,” said Syed Zahid Ali Shah.

He added that Krafters, which boasts a network of over 9,000 home based workers, has also developed a digital App to guide individuals towards business establishment and business development through skill development, capacity building, startups, and market linkages.

Under the partnership, the beneficiaries of IDEA TREE project will be engaged initially, setting the foundation for sustainable development in diverse sectors, including financial inclusion, digital marketing and entrepreneurship.

Key highlights of the training include on boarding of skilled youth onto Hub portal, offering guidance on business registration, financial inclusion, value chains, and market linkages.

Specialized training sessions will be arranged for the first batch of 50 youth, focusing on enterprise development, product innovation, and marketing strategies.

“This partnership marks a significant step towards building resilient businesses and creating brighter futures for youth by offering opportunities and driving transformation,” Zahid Ali Shah emphasized.

