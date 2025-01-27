AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-27

CEOs optimistic about global growth but risks remain, survey shows

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

DAVOS: Companies around the world grew increasingly more optimistic about global growth in the coming year, but concerns about economic volatility and inflation remained, according to a survey on Monday as leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland.

Nearly 60% of bosses in a survey from accountants PwC felt optimistic about global growth in the 12 months ahead, compared to 38% a year earlier. The survey was conducted mostly before the US election.

But 29% of chief executives said macroeconomic volatility could lead to a substantial financial loss in the year ahead, and nearly the same amount cited inflation as a top concern.

“This survey shows that business leaders are facing this future with a combination of optimism about the economy and realism that business needs to fundamentally reinvent how it creates value if it is to thrive in the future,” Carol Stubbings, PwC’s global chief commercial officer, said.

Britain was ranked as the second-top country to invest in behind the United States, the first time it reached that spot in records dating back to 1997, PwC said.

Responding to Monday’s survey, finance minister Rachel Reeves, said investment would help to drive economic growth.

More than half of British bosses were optimistic about economic growth in the next 12 months, up from 39% in 2023.

The global survey showed advancements in generative AI had not led to a reduction in employment opportunities.

The majority of chief executives said investment in climate initiatives had either reduced their costs or had no bearing on their costs, although 24% said complex regulation was making climate investment more difficult.

PwC’s survey was conducted between Oct. 1 and Nov. 8 across 109 countries.

global growth

Comments

200 characters

CEOs optimistic about global growth but risks remain, survey shows

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories