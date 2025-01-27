Macron told Netanyahu Israeli companies allowed at Paris air show

AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
LONDON: Chelsea signed United States defender Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave on Sunday in a reported world-record deal for a female footballer.

Girma is believed to have cost Chelsea £900,000 ($1.1 million), surpassing the previous world record of £685,000 paid by Bay FC for Racheal Kundananji in February 2024.

The 24-year-old was unveiled on the pitch by the Women’s Super League champions ahead of Sunday’s game against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m so happy and really excited to be here. It doesn’t feel real,” Girma told Chelsea’s website.

“There are a lot of things about Chelsea that made me want to come here, the culture, the winning mentality, staff and players. It’s a top environment to learn and grow in.”

Girma becomes Chelsea Women’s boss Sonia Bompastor’s first signing of the January transfer window.

She was targeted by Bompastor after Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that could rule her out for the rest of the season.

The fee eclipses the previous British record set when Chelsea signed striker Mayra Ramirez from Levante for £384,000 a year ago.

Girma played every minute of the United States’ victorious Olympic campaign in Paris last year and was also named US Soccer’s female player of the year in 2023.

Chelsea head of women’s football Paul Green said: “Naomi is a world-class defender who is now coming into the prime years of her career.”

