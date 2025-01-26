AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Pakistan Navy says all set for 9th multinational AMAN exercise

BR Web Desk Published 26 Jan, 2025 07:42pm

Pakistan Navy on Sunday said it was all set to host the ninth edition of multinational AMAN exercise from February 7 to 11 in which around 60 countries would participate.

A key feature of this year’s exercise will be the AMAN dialogue, where chiefs of naval forces, heads of coast guards, and senior leaders from around the world will convene to discuss regional maritime security and devise joint strategies to counter evolving maritime threats, it added.

“Around 60 countries will participate in AMAN-25, contributing with ships, aircraft, special operations forces (SOF), explosives ordnance disposal (EOD) teams, marines, and observers.

“Delegations from across the globe will also attend the inaugural international AMAN dialogue, which will take place alongside the exercise.”

Pakistan Navy seizes large consignment of drugs in North Arabian Sea

Launched in 2007, the inaugural exercise saw the participation of 28 countries. By 2023, the number of participating nations grew to 50, including major naval powers, according to the Navy statement.

AMAN exercise consists of harbour and sea phases. During the harbour phase, activities such as seminars, operational discussions, counter-terrorism demonstrations, and pre-sail planning of evolutions at sea will be held.

Navy to host contingents from 50 nations for maritime exercise

The sea phase would include tactical maneuvers, exercises related to maritime security such as anti-piracy and counter terrorism, search and rescue, gunnery firings and air defence exercises.

“Highlight of the sea phase will be the International Fleet Review, which will be witnessed by national and foreign dignitaries,” Pakistan Navy said.

