Sports

Katerina Siniakova wins 10th Grand Slam doubles title at Australian Open

AFP Published 26 Jan, 2025 01:23pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: The Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova won her 10th Grand Slam women’s doubles title Sunday when she and American partner Taylor Townsend clinched the Australian Open crown.

The top seeds and reigning Wimbledon champions downed Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic takes aim at injury ‘experts’ after sour Australian Open exit

While a 10th major title for Siniakova, it was only the second for Townsend, both of them since she teamed up with the Czech, the world’s top-rated doubles player.

“Big thank you to Taylor,” said Siniakova. “We are having fun and that is the most important thing.”

