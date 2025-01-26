AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Int’l passengers: First Mpox case of 2025 confirmed at Peshawar airport

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services and Coordination on Saturday confirmed the first Monkeypox case of 2025 during the screening of international passengers at Peshawar Airport.

According to a spokesperson of the Health Ministry, the Border Health Services (BHS) staff detected the patient positive for Monkeypox at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar. The patient reportedly had a travel history visiting the Gulf countries.

“We are ensuring effective measures to protect the public from Mpox. All airports have robust screening systems and compliance with international health regulations is being ensured. Both federal and provincial governments are committed to combating Mpox,” Health Coordinator Dr Mukhtar Bharth said.

Sixth mpox case confirmed in Pakistan

He said that upon detection, the public health monitoring team immediately reached the airport.

The patient has been transferred to Services Hospital Peshawar for treatment. The Ministry of Health has assured that effective measures are being taken to protect the public from Monkeypox. The patient’s travel history reveals connections to Gulf countries, prompting concerns about the virus’s spread.

In 2024 the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved the first vaccine against Monkeypox, marking a major milestone in the global fight against the virus. The vaccine, known as MVA-BN, is being administered in two doses, four weeks apart, to individuals aged 18 and older.

According to the WHO, the vaccine has shown 76 per cent effectiveness after the first dose and 82 per cent after the second.

According to the WHO, the Monkeypox has spread to 121 countries, with over 500 deaths reported this year. The virus is particularly deadly among high-risk groups and individuals with compromised immune systems, where mortality rates can reach up to 10 per cent, the global health watchdog said.

Mpox, which causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, was declared a public health emergency by the WHO on August 14. The disease, first identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo, spread to neighbouring regions and has now reached 121 nations worldwide.

Mpox is a viral zoonotic disease that can spread from animals to humans. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, or contaminated materials.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. Although generally less severe than smallpox, Mpox can cause significant illness, especially in vulnerable populations. Public health officials urged travellers to remain vigilant and report any symptoms to health authorities immediately.

Following the detection of multiple Mpox cases, Pakistan has requested vaccines from the WHO and GAVI. The National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, has begun discussions with these international bodies to secure a significant quantity of Mpox vaccines. These vaccines will primarily be designated for healthcare workers and infectious disease specialists who are on the front lines of managing and treating confirmed and suspected Mpox cases.

Additionally, isolation wards and filter clinics have been established in major cities such as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar to handle any suspected cases.

