AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECC approves revision to gas tariff for industry, rejects hike for domestic sector

BR Web Desk Published 25 Jan, 2025 07:44pm

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Saturday approved an increase in the gas tariff for captive power plants from Rs 3,000 per mmbtu to Rs 3,500 per mmbtu. This decision aims to ensure the necessary revenue for the gas sector during FY 2024-25, according to the Finance Division.

However, the committee did not agree to raise the tariff for domestic consumers to shield them from additional burdens, the Finance Division stated in its announcement.

Gas price hike: Industrialists urge govt to revisit decision

“The ECC, however, instructed the Petroleum Division to take necessary measures for the imposition of a grid transition levy on the captive power plants to enhance the energy sector efficiency,” the statement stated.

The committee met today to discuss a summary submitted by the Petroleum Division for an upward revision of the indigenous gas tariff for industry (captive power) as well as non-protected domestic slabs.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb with Federal Minister for Petroleum Mr. Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Mr. Ali Parvez Malik, Chairman OGRA, Chairman SECP, Federal Secretaries, and senior officers from the relevant divisions in attendance.

Ogra recommends significant hike in gas prices

The decision comes weeks after industrialists strongly opposed the proposed gas price hike, urging the federal government to reconsider protecting export-oriented industries and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Recently, the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) requested the federal government to increase gas rates by up to 26 percent to generate about Rs. 847.33 billion during the current fiscal year.

Under the new tariff structure, the average gas price has been set at Rs. 1,762.51 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), and Rs1,778.35 per MMBTU for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Over the past couple of years, the SME sector suffered huge losses due to the increasing cost of production, mainly due to higher prices of utilities including electricity and gas. Further, higher taxation on the salaried class in the last budget also made it challenging for SMEs to retain competent human resources at present salaries.

Pakistan Economy gas supply power sector Textile industry Natural gas prices gas theft Pakistan’s economic crisis

Comments

200 characters

ECC approves revision to gas tariff for industry, rejects hike for domestic sector

4 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Khyber District: ISPR

Naqvi assures resolution of US companies issues

West Indies earn slender lead over Pakistan after Noman Ali hat trick

US freezes almost all aid except for Israel, Egypt arms

Consumers overcharged by Discos & KE: Nepra detects contradictions in data

PCB releases New Zealand, South Africa tri-nation series schedule

Israel says UN Palestinian agency must leave Jerusalem by Jan. 30

Gas supply invoices: SNGPL-NPPMCL row lands at PMO

Aurangzeb meets Group CE SCB

Read more stories