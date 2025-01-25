AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump administration directs US agencies to start firing diversity staff

AFP Published 25 Jan, 2025 11:05am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: The administration of President Donald Trump on Friday directed federal agencies to start terminating staffers working in positions related to diversity programs, after placing them on paid leave earlier this week.

The axing of jobs aimed at combating discrimination such as racism and sexism is the latest in a blitz of right-wing measures the 78-year-old Republican has put in place on his return to the White House.

“Each agency, department, or commission head shall take action to terminate, to the maximum extent allowed by law, all DEI, DEIA, and ‘environmental justice’ offices and positions within 60 days,” said a memo from the US Office of Personnel Management, referring to jobs aimed at boosting “diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.”

Earlier this week Trump had ordered government agency heads to submit a written plan for reducing employees in DEI offices by close of business on Friday.

The reference to environmental justice appeared to be new, however.

US arrests, deports hundreds of ‘illegal immigrants’: Trump press chief

The Environmental Protection Agency’s website defined it as “the just treatment and meaningful involvement of all people, regardless of income, race, color, national origin, Tribal affiliation, or disability, in agency decision-making and other Federal activities that affect human health and the environment.”

During last year’s presidential campaign, Trump vilified DEI policies in the federal government and corporate world, saying they discriminated against white people – men in particular.

He also demonized any recognition of gender diversity, attacking transgender people – notably transgender women in sports – and gender-affirming care for children.

Trump has already ended what he called “radical” affirmative action in awarding federal contracts, revoking an order crafted to combat racism that dates back to the civil rights era of the 1960s.

He has also promised to sweep away policies supporting transgender people, insisting that the United States will officially recognize only two genders.

His earlier orders also required federal department and agency bosses to ask “employees if they know of any efforts to disguise these (DEI) programs by using coded or imprecise language.”

Trump administration

Comments

200 characters

Trump administration directs US agencies to start firing diversity staff

Gas supply invoices: SNGPL-NPPMCL row lands at PMO

Aurangzeb meets Group CE SCB

Credit to private sector hits Rs1.4trn mark

West Indies win toss and bat against Pakistan in second Test

Controversial PECA Bill lands in upper house

Raiser-Musadik talks: Energy, economic challenges figure atop

US freezes almost all aid except for Israel, Egypt arms

Israel says UN Palestinian agency must leave Jerusalem by Jan. 30

Banks & DFIs: SBP revises DFSs of all RCOA returns

Taxable products’ supply: GST-registered entities must file monthly stock returns: FBR

Read more stories