Trump administration directs US agencies to start firing diversity staff

WASHINGTON: The administration of President Donald Trump on Friday directed federal agencies to start terminating staffers working in positions related to diversity programs, after placing them on paid leave earlier this week.

The axing of jobs aimed at combating discrimination such as racism and sexism is the latest in a blitz of right-wing measures the 78-year-old Republican has put in place on his return to the White House.

“Each agency, department, or commission head shall take action to terminate, to the maximum extent allowed by law, all DEI, DEIA, and ‘environmental justice’ offices and positions within 60 days,” said a memo from the US Office of Personnel Management, referring to jobs aimed at boosting “diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.”

Earlier this week Trump had ordered government agency heads to submit a written plan for reducing employees in DEI offices by close of business on Friday.

The reference to environmental justice appeared to be new, however.

US arrests, deports hundreds of ‘illegal immigrants’: Trump press chief

The Environmental Protection Agency’s website defined it as “the just treatment and meaningful involvement of all people, regardless of income, race, color, national origin, Tribal affiliation, or disability, in agency decision-making and other Federal activities that affect human health and the environment.”

During last year’s presidential campaign, Trump vilified DEI policies in the federal government and corporate world, saying they discriminated against white people – men in particular.

He also demonized any recognition of gender diversity, attacking transgender people – notably transgender women in sports – and gender-affirming care for children.

Trump has already ended what he called “radical” affirmative action in awarding federal contracts, revoking an order crafted to combat racism that dates back to the civil rights era of the 1960s.

He has also promised to sweep away policies supporting transgender people, insisting that the United States will officially recognize only two genders.

His earlier orders also required federal department and agency bosses to ask “employees if they know of any efforts to disguise these (DEI) programs by using coded or imprecise language.”