Govt to equip youths with modern skills: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the government is committed to equip the youth with modern skills necessary to meet the demands of the global market.

The prime minister, during a meeting with Wendy Thomson, the vice chancellor of University of London, who called on him, said that the youth of Pakistan were fully capable of proving their mettle in all fields of life and bringing laurels to the country.

He told the vice chancellor that the Pakistani nationals, who have graduated from University of London and other prestigious global institutions, are actively contributing to the international market.

Sharif said that the government had introduced various programmes including merit-based foreign scholarships and employment and was also formulating new strategies in this regard.

Thomson expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the recent initiatives taken by his government to promote education in Pakistan.

