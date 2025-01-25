KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 24, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,880.49 High: 115,779.06 Low: 114,383.17 Net Change: 842.70 Volume (000): 280,356 Value (000): 22,573,762 Makt Cap (000) 3,543,853,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,519.65 NET CH (+) 37.31 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,100.39 NET CH (-) 102.85 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,154.33 NET CH (+) 212.79 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,468.42 NET CH (+) 12.86 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,922.34 NET CH (+) 12.50 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,497.61 NET CH (+) 112.1 ------------------------------------ As on: 24- January -2025 ====================================

