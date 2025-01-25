AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Markets Print 2025-01-25

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 24, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 24, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                114,880.49
High:                     115,779.06
Low:                      114,383.17
Net Change:                   842.70
Volume (000):                280,356
Value (000):              22,573,762
Makt Cap (000)         3,543,853,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,519.65
NET CH                     (+) 37.31
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,100.39
NET CH                    (-) 102.85
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 30,154.33
NET CH                    (+) 212.79
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,468.42
NET CH                     (+) 12.86
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,922.34
NET CH                     (+) 12.50
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,497.61
NET CH                     (+) 112.1
------------------------------------
As on:             24- January -2025
====================================

