BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 24, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 24, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 114,880.49
High: 115,779.06
Low: 114,383.17
Net Change: 842.70
Volume (000): 280,356
Value (000): 22,573,762
Makt Cap (000) 3,543,853,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,519.65
NET CH (+) 37.31
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,100.39
NET CH (-) 102.85
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,154.33
NET CH (+) 212.79
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,468.42
NET CH (+) 12.86
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,922.34
NET CH (+) 12.50
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,497.61
NET CH (+) 112.1
------------------------------------
As on: 24- January -2025
====================================
