AIRLINK 196.50 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.52%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.02%)
CNERGY 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
FCCL 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.09%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.36%)
FLYNG 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.27%)
HUBC 133.95 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.03%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.91%)
KOSM 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
MLCF 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.88%)
OGDC 214.79 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.41%)
PACE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 183.96 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.88%)
PRL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.24%)
PTC 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
SEARL 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (2.77%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 44.11 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (10%)
SYM 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.23%)
TELE 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TPLP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.43%)
TRG 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
WAVESAPP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
BR100 12,249 Increased By 204.5 (1.7%)
BR30 36,933 Increased By 352.6 (0.96%)
KSE100 115,663 Increased By 1625.1 (1.43%)
KSE30 36,398 Increased By 603.9 (1.69%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan surges to 1-1/2 month high after Trump’s China comments, set for best week since July

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2025 12:00pm

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan surged to a 1-1/2-month high against the dollar on Friday and looked set for the best weekly performance since July, supported by US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that tariffs on China might be avoided.

In an interview with Fox News that aired on Thursday evening US time, Trump said his recent conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping was “friendly”, and he would rather not have to use tariffs against China, though he called them a “tremendous power”.

“It went fine. It was a good, friendly conversation,” Trump said.

His tariff threats have been one of the key factors weighing on Chinese assets and market sentiment over the past few months.

During Trump’s first term as president, the yuan lost more than 12% against the dollar during a series of tit-for-tat US-Sino tariff announcements between March 2018 and May 2020.

“Trump continues to take a softer approach with China at this point after issuing the executive order to delay the ban on TikTok and suggesting a mere 10% tariff earlier this week,” Maybank analysts said in a note.

“His latest comments on ‘rather not have to use tariffs on China’ suggest his reluctance to do so and markets are likely to reduce bets on tariffs right now.”

However, they said tariffs on Chinese exports were still likely and key dates to watch included Feb. 1 and April 1.

Chinese financial markets will be closed for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday from Jan. 28.

China’s yuan slips on worries over Trump tariff plans, pre-holiday dollar demand

On Friday, the onshore yuan surged to a high of 7.2450 per dollar, the strongest level since Dec. 11, before trading at 7.2474 per dollar as of 0300 GMT.

If the spot rate finishes the late-night session at the midday level, it would have gained 1.1% against the greenback for the week to record the biggest weekly rise since July 2024.

Its offshore counterpart followed the strengthening trend and surged to a 1-1/2-month high of 7.2519 before trading at 7.2535 as of 0300 GMT.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1705 per dollar, and 1,074 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.2779.

Trump’s comments “had a huge impact on market sentiment,” said a trader at a foreign bank.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

Yuan surges to 1-1/2 month high after Trump’s China comments, set for best week since July

PSX gains further momentum as KSE-100 surges over 1,600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

Pakistan’s Colony Textile to close weaving division amid multiple challenges

TPL Corp, Abhi acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

Oil prices poised for weekly fall on Trump’s energy policies

Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

Firefighters halt advance of latest Los Angeles wildfire

Read more stories