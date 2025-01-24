Finance minister meets Saudi, Qatari counterparts

DAVOS: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held separate meetings with finance ministers of Saudi Arabia and Qatar and provided update on Pakistan’s improved international credit ratings and recent economic developments.

In his meeting with Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted key reform measures undertaken by the government.

The two ministers also exchanged views on regional economic development, as well as bilateral investment and financial cooperation.

Aurangzeb, Yunus have a tête-à-tête

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit which is being held on Jan. 20-24 under the theme, ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age’.

Aurangzeb briefed his Saudi counterpart on structural reforms, fiscal discipline and regulatory improvements that had contributed to improved investment climate in Pakistan, the Radio Pakistan broadcaster reported.

Both the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the economic and financial ties between the two countries for shared prosperity.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are close regional partners and economic allies, and both countries signed 34 agreements worth $2.8 billion in October last year. The Kingdom is home to over 2.7 million Pakistani expatriates, serving as the top destination for remittances for the cash-strapped South Asian country.

Separately, Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with Minister of Finance of Qatar Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari and briefed him on Pakistan’s recent economic progress and improved international financial ratings.

Muhammad Aurangzeband Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari discussed avenues for enhancing economic and investment cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

Finance minister was also the chief guest at the Pakistan Pavilion lunch hosted by the Pathfinder Group under the theme “Investment in Pakistan,” on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In his address, the minister highlighted the measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability and underscored the country’s investment potential.

Olivier Schwab, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, was also among the speakers at the event.

On the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Muhammad Aurangzeb also held a discussion with President Gender Equality at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Ms. Anita Zaidi.

They discussed collaborative efforts undertaken in improving nutrition, health, and polio eradication.

The minister apprised the foundation of the government’s commitment to advancing these vital health initiatives and its partnership with the foundation.